Verge Price Reaches $0.0316 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Verge has a market cap of $518.82 million and approximately $96.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verge has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.26 or 0.00360010 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000163 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,437,244,149 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.