VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0762 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.56 million and $511,328.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,953.46 or 0.99999501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00075228 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003196 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,528,386 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

