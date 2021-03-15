Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $196.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $192.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.85.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $171.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.73. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 752,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $83,346,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.