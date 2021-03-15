Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.07

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 282693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

In related news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $66,166.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,197 shares of company stock worth $2,597,902. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Veritex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Veritex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Veritex by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Veritex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

