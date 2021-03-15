Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,036 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,000. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,089.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,210.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,193.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

