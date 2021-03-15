Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.72

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 2858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTV. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $724.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritiv by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 26.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

