Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639,695. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

