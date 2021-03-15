Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.64.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,495. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

