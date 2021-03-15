Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.64.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.68. 2,080,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.20 and a 1-year high of C$10.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

