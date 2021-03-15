Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get Vertiv alerts:

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,331,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,407,000 after buying an additional 6,563,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after buying an additional 4,785,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,007.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after buying an additional 2,917,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $37,807,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.