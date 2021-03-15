Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report sales of $14.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $15.35 million. Veru reported sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $59.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

