Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Down 36.4% in February

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 2,500,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management upped their target price on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100 in the last 90 days. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $1,592,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

