VerusCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34,693.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $42.19 million and $34,693.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,218,229 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

