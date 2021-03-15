Vesper Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.56 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Vesper has a total market capitalization of $65.15 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.82 or 0.00065720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.50 or 0.00454053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00052171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00097323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00070525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.23 or 0.00552617 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,649 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

