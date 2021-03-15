ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Update

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the February 11th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIACA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 54.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:VIACA opened at $94.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.55. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.