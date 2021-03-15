Viant Technology (DSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Viant Technology stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.