Viant Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSP) Quiet Period Will End on March 22nd

Viant Technology’s (NASDAQ:DSP) quiet period will end on Monday, March 22nd. Viant Technology had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

