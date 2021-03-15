Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Viant Technology stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

