Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 153,292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. 41,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,696. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

