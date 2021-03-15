VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

VICI opened at $28.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 153,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

