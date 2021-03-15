Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Trading Up 4.5%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 41,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 76,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

About Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, operation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

