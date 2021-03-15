Vid (VI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $87,940.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Vid has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $87,940.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00012212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.62 or 0.00661176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00071526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00026203 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (CRYPTO:VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,673,518 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

