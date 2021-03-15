VideoCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.81 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 70.3% higher against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $62.52 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,531,204 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

