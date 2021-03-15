VIDY Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.71 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. VIDY has a total market cap of $14.16 million and $2.71 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00049497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.06 or 0.00658020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00070506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026418 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

