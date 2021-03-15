Vidya Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.26 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 265.9% against the dollar. Vidya has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $2.26 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00094686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00565554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Vidya Token Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,907,533 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

