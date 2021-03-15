VIG Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.65 million and $1,628.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.16 or 0.06245422 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003459 BTC.

VIG Token Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,606,204 tokens. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.