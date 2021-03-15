Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 11th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -333.53 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

