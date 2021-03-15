Village Farms International’s (VFF) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE VFF traded up C$0.86 on Monday, hitting C$21.70. 919,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,572. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of C$3.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -461.70.

In other Village Farms International news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,869,685.50. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. Insiders sold 189,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,044 in the last three months.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

