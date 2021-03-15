Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
Shares of Village Farms International stock traded up C$0.86 on Monday, reaching C$21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 919,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -461.70.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
