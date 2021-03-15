Village Farms International’s (VFF) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded up C$0.86 on Monday, reaching C$21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 919,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,572. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -461.70.

In other Village Farms International news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$162,803.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,800.48. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,400 shares of company stock worth $2,611,044.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.