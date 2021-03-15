Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 749,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.15% of Village Super Market worth $16,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Village Super Market by 535.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Village Super Market by 80.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $67,759.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $626,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,646 shares of company stock valued at $424,872. Company insiders own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

