Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Vipshop worth $26,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $42.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $42.59.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

