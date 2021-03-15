Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,057. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,624 shares of company stock worth $3,239,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

