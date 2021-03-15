Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.37

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 5691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after buying an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 247,775 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

