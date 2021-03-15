Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 133,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

NYSE:V traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $437.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

