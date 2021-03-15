Vitae (VITAE) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Vitae has a market capitalization of $74.38 million and $990,508.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00006828 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

