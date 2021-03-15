Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 519,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 425,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.