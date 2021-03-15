VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,671,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 2,409,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,998,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VVCIF opened at $0.14 on Monday. VIVO Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

