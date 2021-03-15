Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the February 11th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 570,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Shares of VVOS opened at $7.44 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

