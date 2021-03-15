Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $81,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,137.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul T. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Paul T. Johnson sold 32,077 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,399,198.74.

VCRA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.33. 674,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,294. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

