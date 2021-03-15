VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,871. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $191.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.92. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.