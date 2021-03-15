Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €194.31 ($228.60).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.82 ($2.14) during trading on Monday, reaching €190.22 ($223.79). The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €169.97 and its 200 day moving average is €150.14. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €198.18 ($233.15).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

