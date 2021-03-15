Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €215.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €194.31 ($228.60).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €190.22 ($223.79) on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €198.18 ($233.15). The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €169.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

