Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.50

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 2898697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

