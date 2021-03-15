Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.71. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.