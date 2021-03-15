Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 790,459 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 790,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,321,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 58,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,787,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.18 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,324.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 522,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,138,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,050,214 shares of company stock valued at $54,340,455 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

