Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,767. The firm has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

