Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 21,107,927 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,107,927 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,404,000. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 11.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.15% of HDFC Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.18. 985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,912. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

