Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $48.73 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after buying an additional 543,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,554,000 after buying an additional 204,181 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $159.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,380,514. The firm has a market cap of $419.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

