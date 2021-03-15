Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $111.08 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,076,000. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,036.35. 3,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,507. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,019.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,747.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

