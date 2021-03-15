Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $47.51 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,651,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,506,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AT&T by 4.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $30.01. 170,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The company has a market capitalization of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

